In the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, grocery stores, restaurants, schools and businesses across the country have been affected, changing aspects of everyday life for El Campoans.
Thursday morning, locals in need lined up in their cars to receive food from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s monthly distribution program, Labor of Love. Volunteers passed out oranges, eggs, milk and apples, among other items.
“It ran smoothly,” Head of the Labor of Love Ministry Percilla Howray said. “We had about 145 people.”
Typically the organization hands out food to eligible individuals who have submitted an application, but demand has increased since the Coronavirus pandemic, Howray said.
“Right now with this virus and stuff, we’re really not asking them to put in an application,” she added.
Barring added safety and health precautions and asking customers to stay in their cars, the organization is running the same way it did before Coronavirus concerns.
“Right now, stay in your cars and we’ll distribute it out to you,” Howray said. “We have to be safe.”
The organization gets most of their supplies from the Food Bank in Victoria, but also accepts monetary donations. To donate, call Howray at 979-541-7493.
Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order closing schools, bars, clubs and limiting restaurants to to-go orders until April 3.
Many local restaurants planned to stay open, but as of midnight yesterday – Friday, March 20 – customers will not be allowed to dine-in.
Already equipped with a drive-thru, La Dianita’s Tacos will still serve customers through that and will sell plates from their weekend buffet, which will be brought out to customers.
“It’s kind of tough, but we’ll see how it goes,” Manager Bart Salgado said. “Business has been steady, but I’ll know better how things will be after tomorrow.”
Pitt Viper BBQ employees plan to serve customers through their drive-thru and to-go delivery service.
“It might impact us the simple fact of it being harder to get the (groceries) we need,” Owner Dawn Rivera said.
Like grocery stores across the country, El Campo’s Walmart and H-E-B have limited their store hours and placed temporary purchase limits on certain items such as water, toilet paper and sanitary products. Walmart is currently open 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. while H-E-B is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Finished with her grocery shopping, which she completes twice per month, local Sharon Gary waited for her ride outside of H-E-B Wednesday afternoon. The Coronavirus has not thrown her routine out of whack, she said, even with others buying items in bulk.
“People should get what they need, because you’ve got other people that need stuff,” Gary said. “The counters are cleaned out and they can’t get what they need.”
No Coronavirus cases have been reported in Wharton County, as of presstime. Despite growing concerns, Gary said she was not worried. Having completed her grocery list, she was headed home to relax.
“Everybody should just calm down and have faith in God,” Gary said. “God will make a way. He’s bigger than all of this stuff going around.”
