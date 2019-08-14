Wharton County’s tax rate should drop for the coming year, the result of increased property values, but people will likely pay more.
“I’ve said it all along; I do not see any way to have a budget without raising taxes this year,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The 46.24-cent rate proposed is slightly more than one cent lower than the 47.396-cent per $100 in taxable property levy residents currently pay. That rate is above the 43.940 cents per $100 effective rate, the levy needed to generate the same budget dollars as last year.
How much a home or property owner will actually pay depends on the current property evaluation.
Before the rate can be formally accepted, the county will hold two public hearings – 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 to let the public weigh in on the decision.
The current county budget plan calls for $25.6 million in expenditures, with $3.5 million in capital items.
