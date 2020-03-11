The selection of bleach, toilet paper, Lysol and anti-baterical wipes is slim in local stores, virtually non-existent in metro areas and rare on-line, all thanks to coronavirsus fears.
The store rush prompted warnings against price gouging Friday from Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
“As we work to address the coronavirus, it is essential the public has access to health and wellness supplies that can help mitigate any potential spread. We will work to combat any attempt to exploit public health and safety for monetary gain,” their joint statement said.
But no, toilet paper does not protect you from coronavirus.
Having it, however, does help quell fears.
“When people are told something dangerous is coming, but all you need to do is wash your hands, the action doesn’t seem proportionate to the threat,” Steven Taylor, a clinical psychologist and author of “The Psychology of Pandemics,” told CNN for a story it posted Monday. “Special danger needs special precautions.”
He added, “[The novel coronavirus] is engendering a sort of survivalist psychology, where we must live as much as possible at home and thus must ‘stock up’ on essentials, and that certainly includes toilet paper. “After all, if we run out of [toilet paper], what do we replace it with?”
Reports indicate 687 cases of Coronavirus active in the United States as of presstime, eight of which are considered severe. An additional 15 people are listed as having recovered. The U.S. death toll stands at 27. Worldwide, there have been about 90,000 cases with 3,000 proving fatal.
This flu season in contrast has killed between 25,000 and 52,000 in the United States, a number which varies as a result of reporting requirements and secondary illnesses.
Coronavirus, however, remains the current concern. As of Monday, the state health department reports 12 cases in Texas, all linked to passengers returning from a Nile River cruise in Egypt.
Hand washing remains the top safety tip with instructions to wash for 20 seconds.
Also try to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid people who are apparently ill and stay home if you are ill.
The Texas Department of Health Services says overall the danger of the average Texan contacting coronavirus is low.
El Campo Memorial Hospital hasn’t placed any restrictions on visitors yet, but is taking staff precautions as needed.
Several Houston area hospitals have begun screening visitors and limiting visitations. Some are also restricting staff travel to areas where outbreaks are high.
