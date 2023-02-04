Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona

The whereabouts of 32-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, wanted for aggravated kidnapping and murder, remain unknown.

Texas’ Most Wanted fugitives are being captured in record numbers although one scofflaw last seen in Wharton County remains on the lam.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that 72 fugitives appearing on its Most Wanted list were captured in 2022, the most in the program’s 29-year history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.