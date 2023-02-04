Texas’ Most Wanted fugitives are being captured in record numbers although one scofflaw last seen in Wharton County remains on the lam.
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that 72 fugitives appearing on its Most Wanted list were captured in 2022, the most in the program’s 29-year history.
Anonymous tipsters were paid a collective $88,000 for their part in the effort.
“The success of this program is largely due to the public speaking up and reporting the whereabouts of these criminals to law enforcement,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “It truly takes the public working with law enforcement to make our communities, and all of us, safer. We want to thank all of our law enforcement partners, who helped successfully bring these criminals to justice.”
In 2021, accused El Campo child molester Camilo Rodriguez was one of 34 Texas Most Wanted fugitives captured. Found in Mexico on Jan. 30, 2021, he was transported to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department by U.S. Marshals. Wharton County deputies made the 2,500-mile round trip to bring him back to the county jail.
Facing three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of criminal mischief and single counts of home burglary and family violence with a previous conviction, Rodriguez has been held in the Wharton County Jail since Feb. 11, 2021, in lieu of more than $1 million in bonds.
The State’s Most Wanted program helps local law enforcement extend their reach around the state by getting the information to the public.
“I believe it is beneficial to local law enforcement,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said shortly after Rodriguez’ capture.
The whereabouts of 32-year-old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Barahona, wanted for aggravated kidnapping and murder, remain unknown.
The El Salvadorian national allegedly shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at their northwest Houston apartment on June 18, 2017.
Two days later, Gonzalez-Barahona at gunpoint allegedly kidnapped a pickup truck driver in Brazoria County. The truck was later found abandoned at an undisclosed location on U.S. 59 in Wharton County on June 20, 2017.
How he managed to leave Wharton County, if he has any ties here, or where he headed next remains unknown.
Harris County has filed a murder warrant on Gonzalez-Barahona and Brazoria County has issued an aggravated kidnapping warrant.
Gonzalez-Barahona is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star near his left elbow; “Houston” on the back of his left arm; “Texas” on the back of his right arm; “Gonzalez” on his upper back; and other tattoos.
Gonzalez-Barahona is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is urged to call the statewide Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone, or post a tip through the DPS website.
All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
