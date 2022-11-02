El Campo’s municipal court becomes the latest entity spotlighted as security reviews sweep the city and state, and, council learned, it was found lacking.
Council almost immediately voted 6-0, Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante not present, to take the first steps in ensuring safety.
As in most cases, specifics of security shortfalls were not fully outlined, even to city council members. However, if the court offices situation follows the pattern set by schools, issues likely include windows, entrances/exits (especially controlling visitor flow) and the ability to respond if a mortal danger should arise.
Municipal Court Judge Michelle Roy told the paper she felt it would be inappropriate to talk about lacking security in her offices.
The solution, City Manager Court Sladek told council, is roughly $85,000 in upgrades.
Why it is lacking is the top concern, District 4 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “We just upgraded the whole system in City Hall. Why didn’t we do the whole building?”
The municipal court building is actually a small wing attached to City Hall at 315 E. Jackson. Access between the two structures can be blocked via a single door. The court also has direct outside access, but no access directly to Council Chambers which doubles as its courtroom.
The City Hall work was done in 2019, before the latest wave of mass shootings swept Texas and the nation.
“Since then we have re-evaluated,” Sladek said, adding items like bullet resistant glass had already been added in many places, most notably in at customer service windows which previous looked like the open counters generally found in banks, but now look more like the security glass found on the cashier’s cage at a modern metro gas station.
City Hall, however, has not gone to the extremes used at the Police, Fire and EMS building where the only direct public access is a phone line to a disembodied voice behind semi-mirrored, completely opaque glass.
No funding had been budgeted for the upgrades recommended after a security review conducted by El Campo Police Cpl. Mark Biskup.
The Court Security Fund, dollars collected as a surcharge on court fines/police tickets levied, has about $49,000 available. Additional dollars, council was told, could come from the exceedingly healthy city fund balance or work could be phased in over a couple of years.
“I agree with it needing to be done, but I would like to see where we are lacking,” District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez told staff.
Proposed work would have to be bid and brought back to council for approval before it could proceed.
