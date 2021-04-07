Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Hilario Ramos-Montero, 23, of 1001 Pultar, No. 112, in Richmond for driving while intoxicated. He was placed on 12 months probation for the Jan. 11, 2020 crime on the grounds he serve 68 days in county jail.
Ramos received credit for the full jail time already served.
The judge also ordered Ramos to have an interlock placed on his vehicle requiring a breath test to start it, perform 50 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Crystal Kay Rodriguez, 37, of 13053 Hwy. 71 North for two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She was placed on 10 years probation for the Nov. 18 and Dec. 13, 2019 crimes. The judge also required Rodriguez to perform 400 hours community service, pay $180 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.
Drug education classes and a drug evaluation were part of the plea agreement as well.
Rodriguez also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. For the May 27, 2020 crime, she received a concurrent two-year probation.
• Adam Jessie Saenz Jr., 19, of 1231 Alice in El Campo for aggravated assault with a weapon (family violence). Saenz was placed on five years deferred probation for the Jan. 1, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Saenz to pay a $500 fine, perform 250 hours community service and take courses in awareness and batterer’s intervention.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Saenz if he is able to complete all terms.
• Derek Lane Sless, 28, of 3991 CR 324 in Louise for driving while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor. He was placed on two years probation for the May 23, 2017 offense on the grounds he serve 28 days in county jail.
Sless was required to have an interlock placed on his vehicle, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
He was given credit for the full jail time already served.
• Rojolis Solis, 69, of 953 N. Liberty in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was placed on five years probation for the June 23, 2020 crime, fined $500, ordered to perform 300 hours community service and pay $1,018.99 in restitution to an El Campo business.
• Ethan Cord Thieman, 29, of 301 E. Camp in Brazoria for engaging in organized criminal activity evading with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 15 months in state jail for the Feb. 20, 2020 crimes with credit for 29 days already served.
