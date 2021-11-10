Wharton County children ages 5-11 and those nationwide are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after emergency use was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration this week.
The FDA made its announcement Friday, and vials started arriving in Texas on Monday. The CDC will send the vaccine to more than 900 providers in 155 Texas counties over the next week.
El Campo health officials are already working to bring the children’s vaccine here. “Our main Mid Coast Medical Clinic located next to the hospital has pediatric Pfizer vaccines available for children ages 5-11,” El Campo Memorial Hospital Marketing Director Donna Mikeska said “Parents can call 979-543-5510 to set up an appointment and must accompany their child when they get the vaccine.”
The new shot offers another layer of protection, state officials say.
“Vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 helps to protect all Texans from COVID-19,” Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said. “Twenty-two Texas children between the ages of 5 and 11 have died from complications of COVID-19. The pediatric vaccine will further help reduce the spread of disease and prevent the rare but serious complications of COVID-19 in this age group.”
There have been more than 70,000 deaths from the COVID-19 virus in Texas, including 184 in Wharton County.
Although the state is slowly getting out of the latest surge caused by the Delta Variant of the virus, there were still 53 new deaths reported in Texas on Nov. 7.
An average of 31,848 vaccine shots was reported each day in the last month, and 53.4 percent of Texans are fully vaccinated. The number should rise since the CDC plans to deliver more than a million vaccine doses to Texas providers for children 5-11 years old.
There are more than 2.9 million children ages 5 to 11 in Texas. The pediatric vaccine comes in a different formulation from the vaccine approved for adults.
Several El Campo parents are hesitant to have their children receive the vaccine. The biggest issue is the “emergency use” designation for the shot.
“No way, my kids are not guinea pigs,” Amy Konarik said.
She was not the only parent hesitant on whether they will get their child vaccinated now that the vaccine has been approved.
“No, because there is no study on kids that young yet,” Stephanie Supak said. “We don’t know the side effects on kids yet.”
Although the long-term side effects are unknown, a trial was done to determine if the vaccine was safe to use. After the trial, the CDC said the vaccine provided the same immune response as it did in adults when administered to children.
Pfizer requested emergency use authorization, and both the FDA and CDC had to approve the vaccine before it was distributed to the general public this week.
Although some parents in El Campo are hesitant to get their children vaccinated, some still see it as a viable option.
“I will get them vaccinated because I’ve seen what COVID can do, as it went through my family members,” Candace Cardoza said. “Many have been hospitalized, and one died. We are all vaccinated in our family, and when our kids can be, they will be too.”
Vaccine clinics are open all over Wharton County. To find a vaccine appointment or more information on vaccines, call 1-833-832-7067 for a referral to a local provider.
