Along with education advocates throughout the state, students and teachers in El Campo ISD noticed STAAR reading sections seemed to be more difficult than the math sections. In a recent study mandated by state lawmakers, researchers deemed the reading and writing sections of STAAR tests grade-level appropriate, but were unable to determine whether the questions and answers themselves were too difficult to read.
“The STAAR readability study was a part of the efforts taken to ensure high-quality reading instruction and assessment are in place throughout the State of Texas,” Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. “Reading is a focus statewide and El Campo is no exception.”
Results of the study released Dec. 2 found that 97 percent of 2019 STAAR reading and writing sections were not too difficult for students in that grade. The researchers determined that more guidance on how to effectively evaluate readability would be needed to evaluate STAAR tests’ questions and answers.
“From its inception, STAAR has always been significantly higher in rigor than earlier iterations of state assessments, such as TAKS and TAAS,” Trevino said. “The STAAR reading assessment requires students to make inferences, determine the author’s purpose and craft and compare multiple selections and texts, which has been a significant change from past state assessments.”
In 2019, for the reading sections of STAAR, ECISD students in third and fifth grade were at or above the state level, while fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades’ scores fell below.
The study was conducted by researchers at the Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas in Austin.
“Given that the University of Texas, an outside entity, and not the Texas Education Agency, conducted the study, I think adds to the validity of the study findings,” Trevino said.
While the UT study’s findings have been backed by the Texas Education Agency, the Texas School Alliance, an organization led by superintendents, called the study’s methodology flawed, according to Houston Chronicle.
Education advocates asserted for years that STAAR testing is too difficult for students based on the findings of previous studies conducted by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2013 and 2015, according to Houston Chronicle.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said, in a letter to Texas lawmakers, the old studies used a formula inappropriate for judging the tests.
This year, ECISD added a variety of new reading programs.
“ECISD made significant changes to early reading instruction by implementing a new Pre-K through second-grade phonics program and administering the Texas Primary Reading Inventory and Spanish Tejas Lee assessments,” Trevino said.
“This is in addition to the new state English Language Arts and Reading TEKS and new reading adoptions K-8.”
Next year, the UT researchers will release the second-half of their study, which will be conducted on the STAAR exams held in spring 2020.
“The second part of the study will be important for us to learn more about the appropriateness of the reading level,” Trevino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.