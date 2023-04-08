Wharton County reaffirmed its commitment to Operation Lone Star – the law enforcement task force to combat border-related issues – by adding two more counties to its crime-fighting coalition agreement.
Commissioners unanimously approved adding the Zapata and Aransas County sheriff’s offices to the organization at its last session.
Membership in the 22 jurisdiction task force has helped Wharton County garner Operation Lone Star funding, County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The grants helped pay overtime for officers working on Operation Lone Star activities.
“It’s a tight-knit group that often you’ll see here in Wharton County where you might see a sheriff’s vehicle that belongs to a different county. Understand that we do different task forces in different areas. Sometimes we go south and help those guys out. Sometimes they come here, but what it has become … is a strength in numbers situation,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Just between March and October 2022 (the lastest reports available) the task force as a whole has been involved in more than 12,000 traffic stops, 300 pursuits, 200 bailouts, the capture of nearly 2,200 undocumented people and more than 2,000 drug seizures.
“But the one stat that really sticks out to me is the stolen vehicles that were recovered – 181,” Srubar said. “These vehicles are being stolen out of Houston, taken to the border, and being stripped out to haul, you know, human smuggling loads. So we are proud to be a part of this task force. We will continue to help to keep our community safe.”
