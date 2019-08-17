Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Brandy Lee Cordero Aguilar, 41, of 502 N. Richmond, Apt. 2, in Wharton for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. She was placed on five years probation for the March 5 crime on the grounds she serve 30 days in county jail. The judge also required Aguilar to attend a Jefferson County treatment center and have an interlock device installed in her vehicle requiring the passage of an alcohol breath test to start. She was fined $500.
Aguilar received credit for the jail time already served.
The judge also revoked Aguilar’s probation for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, an offense committed June 30, 2012. For this crime, she was sentenced to a concurrent 76 days in county jail with the full time already served.
• Rita Ann Alameda, 48, of 1005 Ave. C in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions. She was sentenced to 180 days in state jail for the Nov. 12, 2018 crime.
Alameda received credit for 175 days already served.
• Gerardo Alejo, 35, of 306 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the Sept. 5, 2018 crime.
The judge also fined Alejo $500, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service, pay $180 restitution, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
A misdemeanor marijuana charge was set aside as part of the plea agreement, but he was required to plea to a misdemeanor evading charge.
• Garrett Nicholas Ammann, 25, of 205 Gary Circle in El Campo for forgery of a financial instrument. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the May 25 crime.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Ammann if he is able to complete all terms.
The judge also fined Ammann $250.
• Linda Carol Armstead, 27, of 1412 Atkinson in Lufkin for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 1 crimes on the condition she serve 140 days in county jail.
The judge also fined Armstead $500, required her to perform 24 hours community service, complete a drug offender education program and obtain counseling.
A misdemeanor resisting charge was also pleaded to as part of the agreement.
• Samuel Louis Barnes, 45, of 208 E. Third of El Campo for failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to four years deferred probation for the Aug. 1, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Barnes to play a $500 fine, obtain drug counseling and donate $150 to the Wharton County Crisis Center.
• Michael George Bauer Jr., 34, of 813 Spanish Camp in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Oct. 12, 2018 crime with credit for 156 days already served.
The judge also revoked Bauer’s probation for theft, a crime that took place Sept. 9, 2016. He was sentenced to two concurrent years in prison with credit for 210 days already served.
• Robin Rene Brewster, 53, of 1611 S. Third in Ganado for two counts possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Feb. 2 and Aug. 8, 2018 crimes. The judge also required her to obtain drug counseling, pay an $800 and perform 150 hours community service.
• Cordero Malcom Bentancur, 27, of 2902 CR 166 in Wharton for aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the Nov. 21, 2018 crime.
The agreement required Bentancur to also plead to failure to identify and theft.
He received credit for 205 days already served.
• Charles Jerome Cole, 44, of 13302 Jackson in East Bernard for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three years in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Grady James Gremillion, 63, of 1500 Evergreen in Mission for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. He was sentenced to two years in prison for the Feb. 5 crime with credit for 81 days already served.
• Genoveva Palacios Kolachi, 41, of 2917 CR 172 in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 6 crime. The judge also ordered Kolachi to obtain drug education, counseling, take parenting classes and perform 48 hours community service.
• Christopher Earl Parson, 33, of 203 Ripple in El Campo for evading with a previous conviction. He was placed on five years probation for the March 21 crime. The judge also ordered Parson to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $500 fine and take a cognitive class.
He received credit for 88 days in county jail as well.
