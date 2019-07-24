Fewer brush piles can be seen around the city, council members agreed Monday, but weren’t sure once-a-month collection schedules were needed in the future.
Waste Connections officials asked council to consider the plan Monday while reporting significant progress made on collecting lingering brush.
“We had 70 to 80 piles, now we are down to 10,” Waste Connections District Manager Abel Moreno said, but added more was likely placed curbside this past weekend. “We got behind on the eight ball on the seasonality of brush.”
Moreno suggested council allow the trash company to break the city into four sections along council district lines for monthly service in the future. The plan, he said, has been used in other cities.
People failing to place brush curbside during their designated week, however, would face the possibility of having it sit there for up to one month.
The city contract, City Secretary Lori Hollingsworth told council, guarantees up to three cubic yards of brush collection monthly, but not how it will be picked up.
Councilman Chris Barbee recommended two zones rather than four.
The issue, Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller said, comes from the fact Waste Connections crews got behind on the job.
“There never was a problem with keeping up (in the past),” he said, added, however, he was not against a zone system.
The trash company then requested an additional month to clear up lingering city brush piles. Miller offered an alternative. “How about two weeks. You’ve had a month already. Once it gets caught up, I think it’s not an issue.”
Another future solution, Moreno said, may come via an app Waste Connections uses in other areas, but is not functional for Wharton County yet.
