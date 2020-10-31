Another six positive cases came into the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Friday, but were balanced by 25 reported recoveries.
There are 35 active cases of the global pandemic producing virus in Wharton County as of press time, 20 of which are in or near the El Campo city limits. The 14-day count is 29, if it falls below 20 for a 14 straight days, the judge can consider lifting the mask order.
The county has the death toll at 49, the state 59.
