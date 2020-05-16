City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Tyler Keith Smith-Rodriguez, 17, of 1930 Red Cedar Trail in Rosenberg was arrested at 6:56 p.m. Monday, May 11 on a warrant for possession of marijuana. Processed, Smith was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Joshua Ray Pomales, 24, of 110 Magnolia Colony Court in Magnolia was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday, May 11 for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after officers encountered him on U.S. 59. A vape pen and Glock .45 caliber handgun were seized. Processed, Pomales was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $7,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Arthur Saucedo Jr., 17, of 112 Thrift was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped him on East Third. Processed, Saucedo was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $1,200 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Yolanda Hernandez Cura, 37, of 1422 Jennie was arrested at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 for theft along with warrants for failure to appear, expired driver’s license, speeding and no insurance after she allegedly shoplifted about $125 in toys and groceries from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, she was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Robert Jesse Rodriguez, 30, of 810 Empire was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 for family violence – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police were summoned to a disturbance at his home. No injuries were reported. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
A $2,500 wedding ring was stolen in the 300 block of Higbee. The theft, reported May 13, took place sometime between Jan. 6 and 13.
Vandals targeted Wingo’s Pub, 1012 N. Mechanic, sometime between April 26 and May 11. A window and door frame were damaged. Loss is estimated at $700.
An estimated $500 damage was down to the driver’s side window of a Hyundai parked in the 600 block of Hoskins Broadway between noon Sunday, May 10 and 11 a.m. Monday, May 11.
A Ruger .380 handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Myatt Lane between 8 p.m. Sunday, May 10 and 6:30 a.m. Monday, May 11. Loss is estimated at $300.
Vandals broke a $200 window at Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, between noon Monday, May 11 and 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
A Minnkota Riptide Trolly Motor, depth finders and coolers were stolen from a home in the 500 block of Wilber between noon Monday, May 11 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. Loss nears $5,000.
Burglars stole a Springfield .45 caliber pistol and a .22 caliber revolver from a vehicle parked on Wanda Lane between 8:15 p.m. Monday, May 11 and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
An estimated $150 damage was done to a Dodge Challenger’s paint when it was parked at El Campo Village, 1185 Olivia, between 10 p.m. Monday, May 11 and sometime the next day.
A briefcase, lunch cooler and other assorted objects were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Merchant between midnight and 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Loss exceeds $150.
Burglars struck a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Merchant between 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. No information was provided on items stolen.
Vandals damaged a vehicle’s side mirror while it was parked in the 100 block of East Correll around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12.
A vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Meadow Lane was burglarized between 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 and 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
A Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked at Lamco RV Park, 25414 U.S. 59 between 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 and 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. Loss is estimated at $500.
Vandals did an estimated $100 damage to a door at Alamo Park, 100 Alamo, around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Violence, weapons
Police were summoned to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Sue around midnight Tuesday, May 12.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
David Antelmo Perez, 35, of 14418 Wood Forrest in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 for evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
