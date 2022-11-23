Another Hornet is visiting a bigger hive and competing at the UIL State debate tournament in January.
Richard “Scooter” Kight qualified out of UIL Region 3 in congressional debate, and will compete at the University of Texas Teaching Center in January.
The Louise Junior was dropped in, almost at the last second, and had to sink or swim against serious competitors.
“Coach gave us the (debate topics) on Oct. 29, just a few days before the tournament. I was dedicated to do well, so I spent my time before and after work preparing speeches and researching, I knew these other debaters are cut-throat,” Kight said.
The buzz was that Kight wasn’t originally scheduled to compete before finding out he was being called up.
“He really stepped up. He was the alternate and we called him up and he really shined, third place and advancing are something to be proud of,” LISD Spanish Teacher and UIL Coach Joe Cardenas said.
Kight had done debate before, but in a different format and was almost drafted into this contest.
“This was sort of my third year doing this. I was in FFA and did parliamentary-style debate, so I was kind of familiar with this. Mr Cardenas needed people and approached me, I thought it sounded interesting,” Kight said.
After everything, Kight is nervously eager for the upcoming contests.
“It really feels overwhelming, the opportunity is just so much more than I could think. I’m confident that I’m going to go into that chamber and do what I need to do,” Kight said.
If Kight advances past the preliminary rounds at UT, he will compete at the Texas State Legislature in Austin in front of elected leaders and lawyers.
