City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone. Marijuana and cigars were seized. He was processed locally.
Ulisses Piedra, 17, of 201 Ronald Circle was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police went to his home. Marijuana, a glass pipe and digital scale were seized. Processed, Piedra was transferred to the Wharton County jail the next day.
That same day Piedra was served warrants for two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a single count of arson and theft.
Ramon Armando Vasquez, 27, of 805 Dunlap was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, running a stop sign, no driver’s license, tampering with evidence as well as warrants for failure to stop and render aid, no liability insurance, being a bondsman off bond – aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police arrested him in the 1100 block of Marianette after police seized synthetic marijuana. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Alexander Roderick Gonzalez, 39, of 310 Newport was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 on warrants for two counts of failure to appear along with a single count of failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Jessie Lorenzo Rodriguez, 36, of 708 Lilly was arrested at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 on warrants for two counts of being a bondsman off bond – bond forfeiture – driving while intoxicated third offense or more, violating a city ordinance – loud music and no valid driver’s license as well as single counts of having an open alcohol, running a stop sign, failure to appear and bond revocation – possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Leiha Bre’on Hudlin, 20, of 1506 Fifth in Bay City was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 on warrants for three counts of failure to appear along with warrants for violating a promise to appear, disorderly conduct – language, disorderly conduct - fighting, no valid driver’s license and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
John Eddid Wright, 21, of 107 W. Union in Eagle Lake was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 for possession of a controlled substance and having defective tail lamps. Police seized a bag of marijuana. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day.
Ryan David Welsh, 35, of 406 Becky was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 for possession of marijuana, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Stopped for Del Norte, police seized methamphetamines and marijuana cigarettes. Processed, Welsh was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $7,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a forgery reported at First Financial Bank, 401 N. Mechanic, on Monday, Dec. 9.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1600 block of Avenue C around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. A Dodge Ram received an estimated $3,000 while parked in the 1600 block of Avenue C.
A $250 socket set was stole from Tractor Supply Company, 3506 West Loop, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Other
Police are investigating methamphetamines at Metro PCS, 3703 FM 2765, around 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Marijuana seeds and a vape vial with THC oil was seized in the 200 block of East Strand around 2:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Erik Albert Tristan Garcia Jr., 18, of 4463 CR 311 in Louise was booked for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Robert Lee Garcia, 52, of 929 N. Liberty was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 for possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Pamela Nichole Jackson, 44, of 406 S. Washington was arrested by Wharton police at 6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single cont of possession of marijuana.
Eric Enoc Balderas, 20, of 905 Franklin was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.
Ryan Felix Padilla, 18, of 2612 Benchmark was arrested by WCSO at 12:31 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 for possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr. 24, of 507 N. Washington was booked at 5:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9 for assault family violence. He posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Daquin Jamal Jackson, 25, of 1607 Charlie was booked at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for assault family violence with a previous conviction and two counts of criminal trespass.
Ruben Cardenas Jr., 23, of 501 Willow Lane in Wharton was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 on a warrant for assault of a public servant.
Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane was booked at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 on warrants for family violence with a previous conviction, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal mischief and two counts of violating a bond or protective order.
Jeffery Lang Harper, 50, of 426 Stockton, No. 5, in East Bernard was booked at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 on a warrant for making a terroristic threat against a public servant.
Other
Albert Napoles, 49, of 704 W. Fourth in Bishop was arrested by state troopers at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 for evading arrest.
