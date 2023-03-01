The El Campo Leader-News will be adjusting its prices starting with the Wednesday, March 22 edition.
“We’ve been absorbing the price increases on paper, ink and operations and as much as I hate to say it, after 19 years, we just can’t do it any more,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said Monday.
The cost of a single copy will go from 75 cents to $1, the first cost increase since January 2004.
At the same time, print subscription prices with online access will change to $55 per year for in-county and those residents in the Garwood area (equating to 53 cents per edition), $70 per year for out-of-county subscribers and $99 for out of state.
A new $40 online only subscription rate will be available for those wanting just an electronic copy of the paper.
This is the first change in subscription rates since January 2017. The reduced online only option was first introduced this year.
“There’s very little in this world that costs less than a dollar anymore. We have to keep the lights on, pay the staff and same costs as any business while continuing to provide you with the elite news, sports and community coverage you expect thanks largely to the support of our advertisers,” Crabtree said.
All current subscriptions will be honored at the rate already paid. All current subscribers, regardless of number of months remaining, have the option of extending their subscriptions one additional year now through Friday, March 24 for the current rate.
“We are now working on added-value offerings and welcome all suggestions from the public,” Crabtree said. Call 979-543-3363, email publisher@leader-news.com or write P.O. Box 1180, El Campo, TX 77437 to share yours.
“We at the paper look forward to continuing to serve the communities of our reading public for years to come. Thank you for your support and understanding,” Crabtree said.
