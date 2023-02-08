A Feb. 11 memorial service is planned for Terry Marek, a man who spent nearly three decades of El Campo law enforcement, including a year as police chief. Marek died Nov. 3.
Marek served as the El Campo Police Department chief, starting February 2009 after replacing the retiring Chief Jim Elliott. He served for a year, before leaving the position in August 2010 unexpectedly, but he made a mark on his fellow officers still at the department.
“He was a small, soft spoken man, but I remember that every time I approached him he always had a smile on his face and he’d talk to you. Whether he was a captain or the chief, he was a good guy and you knew he had your back,” ECPD Chief Gary Williamson said. “He was a smart guy. If you had a yes-or-no question you should plan to be there a few minutes longer than you anticipated, you’d be there a while and you shouldn’t make plans for shortly thereafter. I say that with fondness, it’s a good memory.”
Williamson had worked with Marek from 2000 when he was hired until Marek resigned.
Others who previously served in the ECPD remembered Marek, and his time at the department.
“He was a very soft spoken person, he actually interviewed me and hired me. To me, he was one of the old school officers,” said Tammy Rome, a city court clerk and former ECPD dispatcher. “We always knew we were in trouble when he poked his head into dispatch, looked at you over his glasses, and said ‘you got a minute,’we knew we were in trouble about something. He was a good very officer.”
Marek’s former co-workers remember him fondly, even if their relationships started more uniquely.
“He did write a lot of tickets and he wrote me my first ticket. My brother was his sergeant and told him to park (where they were) because he was looking for speeders. When I applied (at the ECPD), he was the one that walked me back to the interview room. I worked with him for about 15 years,” ECPD patrol sergeant Sonny Gonzalez said. “He was very professional and knew his job well. He was someone you could always confide in ... I don’t think there was anyone that just didn’t like him for who he was.”
The former chief started some of his work relationships young and moved with them into the department.
“Terry went to the same high school I went to, in Louise. He was three years younger than me. I was one of his training officers, he was real bright and I could tell he was going to promote quick,” retired ECPD patrol sergeant Alonzo Gonzalez said. “The public got along with him. Some of them would call and ask for him because they wanted him to handle it.”
At the time of his resignation, then Deputy Chief Terry Stanphill took the department’s reigns in an interim role before eventually becoming chief officially.
“He’s been a friend of mine since day one on the job,” Stanphill said. “In fact, I called and recruited him. We’re going to miss him,” Stanphill said in 2010 as Marek resigned as reported by the Leader-News.
Marek was a graduate of the FBI National Academy as well as an alumnus from Southwest Texas State.
The memorial for Marek will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Triska Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.