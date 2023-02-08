TERRY MAREK

Marek Served One Year

As Chief, Almost 30 In ECPD

A Feb. 11 memorial service is planned for Terry Marek, a man who spent nearly three decades of El Campo law enforcement, including a year as police chief. Marek died Nov. 3.

Marek served as the El Campo Police Department chief, starting February 2009 after replacing the retiring Chief Jim Elliott. He served for a year, before leaving the position in August 2010 unexpectedly, but he made a mark on his fellow officers still at the department.

