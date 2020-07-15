Two teens attempted to rob an El Campo grocery store at gunpoint Friday, but chose to run before they had any cash in hand.
Police have already tracked down the boys, ages 13 and 14, and they have been processed by juvenile authorities.
No one was hurt in the aborted robbery of La Preferida, 708 S. Mechanic, captured on video camera around 3 p.m. Friday, July 10.
“They chickened out about halfway through,” El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Monday.
A small number of customers were reportedly in the grocery store/restaurant when the robbery took place.
They were not targeted by the two teens.
“Two juveniles came in. They took items to the counter like they were going to buy them. Then one pulls a gun from his waistband and demands money,” Stanphill said.
The clerk offered no resistance and opened the cash register.
At that point, the two ran out.
It didn’t take long for El Campo police to track them down, Stanphill said.
As juveniles, information on the status of their offenses will not be released.
