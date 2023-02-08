When 3-year-old Robert “RJ” McGrew IV found his mother’s loaded handgun in her nightstand Friday afternoon, accidently fired a round, inflicting a fatal wound.
Jalaysia Weaver made a frantic call for help shortly after her son wounded himself in the abdomen.
“The mother reported that her child gained access to her firearm that was in her nightstand and accidentally shot himself,” the Wharton Police Department said in a news release. “After all life-saving measures were exhausted by OakBend doctors, nurses and staff, along with Wharton EMS who assisted, the 3½-year-old child was pronounced deceased at 6:22 p.m.”
“He was a very smart young man, kind of shy, but very happy,” said his grandfather, Robert McGrew Jr. “He loved dinosaurs. And like any kid his age, he thought he was Spider-Man.”
The funeral service for RJ will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at New Hope Community Church, 226 N. Fulton in Wharton. A viewing will be held 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
McGrew Jr. said RJ’s parents didn’t live together, but were loving and supportive co-parents. He said the family is getting by “day-by-day.”
“It’s hard to deal with because he was so young,” he said.
Lt. Ariel Soltura of the Wharton Police Department said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
“It was an extremely tragic event for the family, for the doctors and the staff (at OakBend Medical Center), and for the officers and EMTs,” he said.
Eight to nine officers, including Soltura, responded to the call, in addition to the Wharton EMS.
“Officers are exposed to a wide variety of calls, but those that involve children stick with you the longest,” Soltura said.
