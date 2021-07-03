El Campo ISD dress code talks will continue Tuesday, first behind closed doors then openly, at a special school board session.
ECISD trustees may first meet in closed session to discuss legal issues related to student and employee dress code with the district’s legal council, ECISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper Thursday.
After closed session, trustees will discuss the dress code for the 2021-2022 school year in open session.
On June 22, the board met in closed session and discussed potential legal issues with the district’s current student and staff dress code policy, seeking advice from the district’s legal council.
What was said specifically in closed session was not disclosed, but Superintendent Bob Callaghan told the newspaper it pertained to student free speech rights and recent U.S. court case rulings.
After returning to open session, trustees unanimously passed a motion for the superintendent and district legal team to review the dress code and come up with revisions where any legal hazards could arise in the future. The ECISD dress code for the 2021-2022 school year was not voted upon in June.
The last time potential dress code changes were discussed by the board was in March. No vote was taken on dress code at that meeting.
The special meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in the ECISD building board room, 700 W. Norris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.