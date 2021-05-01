The popcorn, pickles – and the low prices – were beloved staples of El Campo’s Showplace 3 movie theater before the location closed its doors this year after being open almost four decades.
“I appreciate the community’s support throughout the years, and I want to thank all of my former employees and customers,” Owner and Manager Gerry Couey said.
The famed “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter” was the one that started it all for Showplace, being the first film shown at the location when it opened on Friday, April 13, 1984. E.T., Harry Potter, the Lion King and Top Gun were just a few of the movies that played on the theater’s large screens over the years.
The theater’s last day in operation was Jan. 6, and the final films to play on the theater’s screens were Wonder Woman:1984, a superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot; Monster Hunter, an action flick based on a video game; and post Civil War era historical fiction News of the World starring Tom Hanks.
The theater opened around the time the VCR brought movies into people’s homes, survived the era of the DVD player, but couldn’t push through the modern obstacles of online streaming and the global coronavirus pandemic.
Although the community had to say goodbye to the town’s only theater, numerous locals reported they will always remember the place – and its concession stand.
Debbie Roome of Louise worked as a substitute teacher for El Campo ISD from 2015 to 2020, and would frequently visit the theater. Couey would offer free showings for students in the schools’ deaf education program, so Roome and her students would go see movies.
“He was a very generous man,” Roome said.
Roome was busy supervising the kids, so she couldn’t recall which movies specifically she and the class saw, but she knows the students enjoyed the experience.
Beth Camareno of El Campo has bittersweet memories of seeing movies at Showplace with her wife, who has since passed away, and her family the day after Christmas.
“We would … do the clearance shopping and we would take my mom or my sisters or whoever wanted to go and we would go and we would watch a movie,” Camareno said.
The part she will miss most about the theater, besides its tasty chili cheese nachos, will be the time spent watching romantic comedies, and the occasional action flick, with her loved ones.
“To me, it was something that was a big family bonding time,” Camareno said.
Birthday parties, family movie nights and first dates by the dozens were held at Showplace over the years. Some locals saw their first movies at the theater.
“My three-year-old misses (Showplace 3) so much,” Becky Rios said via the Leader-News Facebook page. “Everyday I drive by there she asks, ‘when are we going to the movies?’ And she has been collecting every coin she finds lately and says ‘this is for the movies, mom.’”
The price of a movie ticket can be upwards of $10 in urban areas nowadays. One thing locals appreciated about Showplace were the deals Couey offered, which included matinee prices, $2.50 tickets for seniors on Tuesdays and more.
“We always greatly appreciated how affordable it was compared to other theaters,” Tiffany Drabek said on the Leader-News Facebook page.
The theater’s building is currently for sale as of press time Friday.
