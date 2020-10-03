El Campo police are asking the public to help solve two drive-by shootings on the south side of the city.
Although no one was harmed in either incident, police say the shooters may be placing more people in danger than they realize each time the trigger is pulled.
Two shots were fired in the 800 block of Marianette around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and less than an hour later, almost 20 shots were fired in the 800 block of Dunlap.
None of the shots appear to have hit a car or a vehicle.
Both appear to be linked, according to Mican.
Witnesses said they believed two suspects in a beige SUV were responsible for the first shooting and three suspects in a gray passenger car or SUV for the second incident.
Police need more help to finalize arrests.
Anyone who witnesses the shootings or has information about them is urged to call the El Campo police at 979--543-3363 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line do not have to give their names to qualify for cash rewards.
Police urge those with information about this case to come forward before someone is harmed by intent or by accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.