One fifth of U.S. adults struggle with mental health issues, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, but ongoing stereotypes about mental illness continue to drive many from getting needed help like medication or seeing a counselor.
“Although awareness of this condition is improving, removing the stigma remains a major effort,” Texana Chief Executive Officer George Patterson said. “The stigma surrounding this issue can make people feel excluded, silenced and misunderstood. However, becoming more informed can help put an end to that.”
In 2019, of the 51.5 million U.S. adults with a mental illness, less than half, 44.8 percent, were treated, according to NIMH, with women making up a larger portion of the group receiving mental health support at 49.7 percent compared to 36.8 percent of men. For the data sets, treatment is considered the use of a prescription medication, counseling or in/outpatient care.
“Unfortunately, negative stigmas around mental health issues continue to impact people today, and often prevent individuals from seeking help,” El Campo Licensed Professional Counselor Stacy Schmermund-Romo said.
The most common form of mental illness in the U.S. are anxiety disorders – including generalized anxiety, social anxiety, phobias and panic disorder. While 40 million U.S. adults, about 18 percent of the population, struggle with an anxiety disorder, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, only about 37 percent of them get the help they need.
About six percent of U.S. adults, or 17.3 million, had dealt with depression at least once in the last year since in 2017, according to ADAA. Other relatively common mental illnesses include Bipolar Disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.
At Texana, a non-profit behavioral healthcare center that serves residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Wharton County and nearby areas, some of the usual misconceptions people have include that people with mental illnesses are dangerous, unemployable and weak, Patterson said.
“One of the most prevalent is that mental illness is not an ‘illness’ like cancer, heart disease, or other physical illnesses,” he added. “That is not true. As the name says, it is an illness that can be treated like any other.”
Schmermund-Romo owns Turning Leaf Counseling & Education Center, 403 E. Hillje, which currently offers services like counseling and play therapy for children. Some of the most common mental health misconceptions she has encountered through her line of work are that children and men don’t experience mental health issues and that getting mental health help is a sign of weakness.
“Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being and we need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health issues,” Schmermund-Romo said.
The most commonly diagnosed mental disorders in children ages 2 to 17 are ADHD, anxiety, depression and behavorial issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 6.1 million kids, or 9.4 percent, have ADHD, while anxiety and depression have been diagnosed in about 7.1 and 3.2 percent of children, respectively.
Sometimes even after people get up the courage to seek help for their mental health problems, they still can’t receive the care they need. The top reasons people reported not getting mental health care were high cost, not enough time to get help, health insurance didn’t cover enough of the cost, did not know where to seek help and thinking they could handle the issues without treatment, according to a 2018 study from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The ongoing pandemic has been a source of stress for just about everyone in the world, as the virus swept across the globe for more than a year now.
“It is too early to have firm statistics, but clearly the pandemic has increased the number of people who have developed anxiety, depression, and loss of hope,” Patterson said. “As our lifestyles have changed, uncertainty has increased and many, if not most, have never had to deal with anything like this.”
Millions have lost loved ones to the virus and/or suffered through the illness themselves. Those who have been fortunate enough to avoid getting sick may have still suffered the stress of losing a job during the economic shut downs or from being isolated from their families.
This last year has been a tough time as the world adjusts to a temporary normal, but amidst the cloud of change, some good has managed to shine through.
“These challenges caused many to gain a better understanding of the importance of mental health ... With the pandemic came many obstacles for people to seek help initially,” Schmermund-Romo said. “However, now there are many alternative platforms that allow for services to be rendered to those in need. Many collaborative and innovative solutions that focus on emotional fitness and well being have been created as a result of the pandemic.”
Prioritizing mental health is always a good idea, but especially this month, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, experts encourage everyone to take time to practice self care. Exercising, spending time outdoors, finding a relaxing hobby or taking breaks throughout a busy work day can all be forms of self care.
“These kinds of strategies can strengthen self-reliance and nurture your ability to handle whatever life throws at you,” Patterson said.
If self-help strategies are not enough, seeking professional help is important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.