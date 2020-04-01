City Arrests
Property
Devon Dwayne Colvin, 17, of 306 Shropshire was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Sunday, March 29 for theft and evading arrest after officers stopped him in the 2800 block of the West Loop. He stands accused of stealing a hoverboard and air bed valued at more than $200 from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, and then running from police. Processed, a warrant for burglary of a habitation was served against him as well. Colvin was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
An estimated $250 in merchandise was stolen from McCoy’s Building Supply, 1920 S. Mechanic, on March 18 in one incident and more than $2,000 in assorted materials later that same day.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 2700 block of Meadow Lane sometime between 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 and noon Wednesday, March 25. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
A weedeater was stolen from the 600 block of Mayfield between 3 and 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26. Loss is estimated at $300.
Vandals did an estimated $200 damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of East Calhoun somewhere between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
The driver’s rear window in a Dodge Charger parked in the 1300 block of Heights was damaged between 8 a.m. Friday, March 27 and 7 a.m. Sunday, March 29. Loss is estimated at $300.
Burglars struck a vehicle in the 1100 block of Appling between 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday, March 29. A rifle and other items were stolen.
Violence, weapons
Family violence, a motor vehicle theft and interference with an emergency telephone call were reported in the 500 block of Mayfield around 6:30 p.m, Wednesday, March 25. A Chevrolet Impala valued at $10,000 was stolen and a cellular phone damaged.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Divine Charvet Galloway, 28, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. B, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:45 p.m. Monday, March 23 for violation of a bond or protective order and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Joseph Melchor, 21, of 1017 W. Second was booked at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, sentenced for possession of a controlled substance.
Patrick Allen Ramos, 37, of 1313 Beach was arrested by state troopers at 8:29 p.m. Saturday, March 28 for driving while intoxicated. Ramos posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the next day.
