Rich with culture, El Campo and neighboring communities are host to a wide variety of Christmas traditions. Some are typical holiday pastimes you would see families enjoying in movies, while others are a little more unique.
When El Campo native Tiffany Riha’s family gets together for the holidays, she looks forward to grandma’s Christmas spaghetti.
“It was a recipe that was handed down from generation to generation from Philadelphia,” Riha said. “And it’s always been homemade meatballs and spaghetti. That’s been the tradition ever since I was growing up.”
Also theming their Christmas around Italian-ish cuisine, the Smith family will pick up a pizza after Christmas Eve Mass and settle in for a cozy night.
“My kids love it,” Jenny Smith said via the Leader-News Facebook page. “When we get home, our elf has delivered Christmas PJs and a game for a family game night.”
Honoring their Danish heritage, Wanda Kidwell and other Danevang community members gathered last Saturday to dance around a Christmas tree and take pictures with Santa Claus.
“At my grandmother’s house, we would all get together and have dinner, and then we’d all sit down and we’d sing a little bit,” Kidwell said. “Then if the kids wanted to dance around the tree a little bit in the living room, we made plenty of room. Then Santa Claus would come.”
Several El Campoans celebrate Christmas on Dec. 24 instead of Dec. 25, including local Lidia Perez.
“Being Hispanic, we celebrate on Christmas Eve,” Perez said via the Leader-News Facebook page. “There are usually about 50 people at Gramma’s house eating tamales.”
A huge holiday highlight is delicious homemade food, but not all Christmas-time treats are valued traditions because of their taste. Cricia Bruton Ryan of Hillje and other adults in her family have a gingerbread house-building contest every year with kits she buys on sale and stores in her freezer.
“We did it one year thinking the kids would want it, and the kids were over it in about five minutes,” Ryan said. “We became really competitive. We normally do let the kids judge and we also put it on Facebook for our friends to judge who the winner is.”
Justine Williams of El Campo looks forward to celebrating Christmas with her daughter and grandsons, who will visit from Florida. Williams and her family will spend the day the same way she did as a child.
“As a little girl, we were allowed to open one Christmas gift on Christmas Eve, and then we always drove around and looked at Christmas lights,” Williams said. “It was amazing just to see the best places in town or even out in the country.”
No matter their heritage, many locals agreed that their favorite way to spend Christmas is at church or surrounded by family.
