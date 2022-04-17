El Campo residents have just one more week to gather their unwanted items and just plain junk for the upcoming Citywide Clean Up Day.
“The City of El Campo has partnered with Texas Disposal Systems, Keep El Campo Beautiful, and Beautify El Campo Extension in what will be a continuing effort to help fight blight to show our neighbors the potential of our beautiful city,” El Campo Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23 in Rotary Park, 1211 E. Jackson, the event will only be for El Campo residents. A driver’s license or other ID card showing an El Campo address or utility bill will be required.
Old tires, appliances, construction materials and furniture will be accepted along with general unwanted items, debris, trash and other junk.
“Liberty Tire will be there to take (tires). Only car and light truck tires accepted. No big rig or tractor tires,” Thompson said.
Other items the public should know not to bring include:
• No chemicals, pesticides or fertilizers.
• No batteries or paint.
• No tire rims.
City trash provider Texas Disposal Systems will have containers on site.
Senior citizens registered with the El Campo utility discount program can call to schedule a curbside pickup of their unwanted materials. This must be done in advance.
Rotary Park will be closed for public recreational use that day.
“We can continue past the clean up to help each other beautify our streets and neighborhoods, Company’s coming, lets show them our best,” Thompson said.
For those who can’t make the Citywide Clean Up, junk and other bulk items can be taken to the Citizens Collection Station, 1698 CR 303, three days a week. The station is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
Curbside collection is available, but must be scheduled by calling TDS at 800-375-8375 or request it online at https://www.cityofelcampo.org/how_do_i/schedule_brush_pick_up.php for items to be picked up.
“Bulk is old furniture, mattresses and appliances. Brush must be bundled and tied, cannot weigh more than 40 pounds. Every property is allotted 3 cubic yards per month. Up to 21 bags of bagged leaves, no more than 40 pounds each, will be collected,” Thompson said.
