The City of El Campo still isn’t sure exactly how much damage last month’s Arctic blast caused and may never know the full extent.
Most of that damage wasn’t in the municipal main lines; instead it happened one home, one business at a time.
City crews teamed up to help as broken lines began to spew. Public Works crews raced from place to place to help by shutting down the water supply with police-officers- turned-water-line-workers providing assistance.
“During the Winter Storm 2021, the week of Feb. 22, we received 350, plus or minus, utility department calls for service and other departmental related calls for power outages at traffic signals needing stop signs and other related (calls) after the thaw and power restoration,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said Monday.
An average week for the department is around 44 requests for service.
The list, City Finance Director Brittni Nanson said, is actually growing. With water lines breaking throughout the city, many efforts weren’t recorded. Police were dispatched to help along with public works. Some went to one location and stopped to help a second nearby.
They had to stop leaks to maintain the pressure in the lines and thus the safety of the water supply.
The city faced “a huge amount of service line breakages and two of our four water plants did not have power and well lines froze solid,” Thompson said.
The public works crews were outside struggling to get the water to flow.
“All departments came together to heat pipes in preparation for power restoration so we could service our citizens as soon as possible,” Thompson said.
Ultimately, the City of El Campo had to ask citizens to boil water for three days, but managed to avoid a shutdown. During their struggle, temperatures dropped to the single digits.
“El Campo’s water system recorded an average low in the 23-psi range, close to the state mandated threshold of 20 psi, and the notice was issued as a cautionary measure,” Thompson said.
The sewer system was kept operational throughout the week.
“Jerry Lewis and Chris Englund were tireless (in their efforts) to keep the plant online,” Thompson said.
Crews shuttled diesel to the plant’s standby generator for three days.
The power failure that strickened the city made public works efforts all the more tasking.
“Our standby service crews were stationed at the service center for two days straight without power,” Thompson said.
All they had was a 1970s era generator and it wasn’t working – at least at first.
The ministrations of Bubba Baker, Pedro Chavez, Stephen Korenek and Jose Lemus got the diesel at the site pumping and the generator running, at least for the service center.
Other sites came on, but then failed.
“We have one main water plant that is tied to a diesel generator to keep water to the entire system, however, that was designed for normal usage and flow during emergency events, like hurricanes, not busted water lines, fire lines and backflow preventers due to multiple hours of sub-freezing weather,” Thompson said.
A generator at City Hall also failed to function at first when they struggled to get the diesel to flow.
“This emergency event showed us our strengths and some weaknesses,” Thompson said. “The city personnel – Public Works, Public Safety ... and management leaders ... did an amazing job keeping the city functioning as best as possible during this unprecedented emergency. Without weakness you never know your true strengths.”
The city has already begun the process of determining where those weaknesses are and how to address the next emergency, City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.