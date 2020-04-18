The City of El Campo may lose $300,000 – or more – due to business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, officials say, adding plans of where to cut are already in the works.
Municipal staff, led by City Manager Courtney Sladek and Finance Director Brittni Nanson, are reviewing the musts versus the wants in the General Fund.
“We’re looking at this seriously,” Sladek said.
Planned purchases will likely be canceled to help offset the impending loss, she said, adding operational costs like planned demolitions in the Inspections Department may be put on hold.
“We’re looking at deferrals. We’ll know more when we get the May sales tax and, obviously, when we get June,” Sladek said.
A portion of the sales tax paid within El Campo is rebated to the city two months after the purchase month. This month’s sales tax check from the state comptroller’s office, for example, reflects purchases made in February.
No city workers have been furloughed at this point and Sladek said she did not anticipate the need to do so in the future.
Because the city issued a disaster declaration, up to 75 percent of employee costs as related to the COVID-19 pandemic including overtime for police officers and public works crews may be covered by FEMA.
The city hasn’t been called upon to do much, so far. Police have provided security at grocery stores and distribution points like the El Campo ISD breakfast and lunch site.
Public works officials helped set up barricades as El Campo Memorial Hospital staff set up coronavirus testing sites following the announcement that an H-E-B “non-customer facing” worker had been sickened.
“They did an incredible job of coming together along with the hospital, the county judge, everybody there. It was a really good effort,” Mayor Randy Collins said. “This was a total team effort.”
Sladek presented her concerns during Monday’s city council telemeeting, but did not request any action be taken.
Instead, the city manager said it would be a matter of wait-and-see, for now. “We will continue to monitor the budget,” Sladek said.
