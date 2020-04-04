Wharton County autopsies will be heading to Fort Bend County in the near future.
For more than a decade, county autopsies have been performed in Travis County. However, recently Fort Bend County opened its own medical examiner’s office. After a tour by Wharton County officials, it was decided to make the switch to the closer Fort Bend County.
“It’s a really nice facility,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “And they have capacity to handle neighboring counties. They’ve agreed to handle our autopsies for us.”
Commissioners court approved last month, to seek bids for the transportation of bodies to Fort Bend County.
Funeral homes currently take turns transporting the bodies back and forth to Travis County.
With the new arrangement, Wharton County will save money and time, with a closer drive and cheaper autopsy costs.
“It’s going to be cheaper to go to Fort Bend, but it’s also going to be easier for the district attorney’s office or investigators to get records,” Spenrath said.
Wharton County is hoping through the bid process they’ll find transportation on each side of the county so no one has to criss-cross the area.
The trip to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is a 268 mile round trip from the Wharton County Courthouse. The Fort Bend Medical Examiner’s Office is now 51 miles and a 30-minute drive depending on traffic. Wharton County will also save 300 dollars an autopsy, once they start using the Fort Bend Medical Examiner’s Office, compared to how much they’re paying to Travis County.
Wharton County, on average performs around 50 autopsies a year. The county could save upwards of $20,000 a year, based on the government mileage rate combined with the County’s contract with the Fort Bend Medical Examiner Office per autopsy.
While the county approved the use of the Fort Bend Medical Examiner Office until bids are accepted autopsies will be performed in Travis County under the Wharton County current transportation policy.
