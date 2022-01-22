Twenty-six days in the county jail was the final punishment for a teen who issued a social media threat targeting El Campo High School almost three years ago.
Although no one was ever actually in danger during the April 1, 2019 incident, the school district and El Campo police take any and all threats seriously. The punishment is too.
“When it comes to school, there’s not much they are going to let by anymore with everything that has gone on. Do something stupid, you suffer the consequences,” El Campo police Lt. Russell Urban said at the time of the incident.
Abraham Hernandez, then 17 but now a 19 year old, of 736 Hwy. 71 South, admitted in the 329th District Court on Dec. 2, 2019 that he had posted a threat on Snap Chat which quickly found its way to authorities.
The image showed a man wearing warm ups and a hoodie holding a gun and pointing it toward the camera. It was labeled, Urban said, “Something like watch out today.”
Students and parents quickly notified authorities and it didn’t take long to determine the image was actually part of a video made by then El Campo ISD Superintendent Kelly Waters on efforts to prepare for campus threats.
District Judge Randy Clapp initially sentenced Hernandez to a total social media ban as well as four years deferred probation, a required mental evaluation, counseling, a living skills program, ordered him to perform 150 hours community service and pay a $50 fine.
Hernandez couldn’t comply with the terms, however, and had his probation revoked on Dec. 21, 2021.
He wound up with a 26-day county jail sentence, but had already been held for the full term at the time of his hearing. Hernandez was released the same day as he appeared in court.
The threat, filed as making a false alarm or report, could have meant up to two years in state jail had the maximum sentence been ordered.
A new threat was issued against the middle school late last week and authorities have arrested and charged with a felony the 12-year-old boy they believe responsible (please see related above story).
Any time you think a school campus or its students may be endanger you are urged to immediately contact police at 979-543-5311 and school authorities. No threats are taken lightly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.