The El Campo man accused of leading police on a February high speed chase now faces up to 20 years in prison.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a three-count indictment against Alejandro Guadalupe Gonzalez, 25, of 1410 Ave. I during May deliberations. He stands accused of using a motorcycle to flee from police on Feb. 25, causing the crash which injured a Precinct 2 deputy constable, and then working to hide his bike and helmet.
The deputy constable attempted to stop Gonzalez on U.S. 59, but that led to a high-speed chase, investigators say, where their suspect headed the wrong way, driving on the southbound feeder road of U.S. 59 between FM 1163 and Hwy. 71, and made several sharp turns.
During the chase, the deputy constable’s vehicle hit the side of a grain hopper trailer head-on at the intersection of U.S. 59 and Hwy. 71. The collision was blamed on the speed of the chase and not the truck driver.
“It (the grain hopper) was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. I don’t know if the grain hopper knew there was a chase until impact,” Pct. 2 Constable John Szymanski told the Leader-News shortly after the chase.
The deputy constable escaped major injury despite heavy damage to his vehicle.
The suspect was later tracked down, thanks to a citizen’s effort.
Gonzales had previously been convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle, a felony, on Sept. 10, 2015 in Wharton County.
