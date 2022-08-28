Wharton agency tackles blight

A Wharton eyesore, the old Wharton Seafood and Steak building is slated to be demolished and the entire lot cleared.

The request for $47,000 to help demolish the former 1302 N. Richmond restaurant along with a building at 1019 N. Richmond and adjacent house at 321 Ogden, was made to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation by Ali Quatton, who has purchased the properties.

