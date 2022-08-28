A Wharton eyesore, the old Wharton Seafood and Steak building is slated to be demolished and the entire lot cleared.
The request for $47,000 to help demolish the former 1302 N. Richmond restaurant along with a building at 1019 N. Richmond and adjacent house at 321 Ogden, was made to the Wharton Economic Development Corporation by Ali Quatton, who has purchased the properties.
Quatton said he plans to clear them to bare lots and make them available for development.
“Our plan is to wipe the whole entire building along with a parking lot along with a concrete slab,” he said of the restaurant site.
That could begin in as soon as three weeks. The other site will take longer as the residents of the house have asked to stay for two more years.
Quatton, who owns several businesses in town, including 9’ers Restaurant, said he does not have plans for the sites and wants to work with WEDCO and the city to recruit quality businesses. He said he isn’t opposed to another restaurant, but would prefer something more original and unique.
“I hate to bring somebody that does not serve the community or there’s just going to be ... another burger place, another barbecue place. There’s something new, not necessarily food, maybe something else. If anybody has any idea we welcome… we will try to get the most best use of it,” he said.
Following an executive session, the board voted to provide $20,000 toward the demolition last week.
