El Campo’s economy shows strong signs of bouncing back from forced pandemic closures, officials say with the main indicator up almost 33 percent in comparison to last year.
The state comptroller’s office sales tax rebate to the city was up more than $130,000 this month while Wharton County and the City of Wharton saw similar gains based on taxes collected in March.
For El Campo, City Manager Courtney Sladek said, it’s “another month of great news on sales tax ... We expect to well exceed our projections for this year.”
The rebate is the city’s largest funding source, a voluntary tax paid via purchases in El Campo’s businesses.
“These funds will offset other revenue loss, such as Aquatic Center fees, as well as enabling us to purchase one time equipment purchases. We’re optimistic about the next four months as we close our fiscal year,” Sladek said. “We’re projecting a significant increase in this line item towards the budget next year, which will help support the budget.”
This year, neither businesses nor consumers are facing a looming full economic shutdown. It was on April 1, 2020, that Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses throughout Texas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic reaching crisis levels.
In Wharton County, just seven cases of the virus had been reported at the time and no one had died at that point, but concerns were skyrocketing. Now, 4,245 Wharton County residents have recovered from the illness, an estimated 30 cases are active and 116 have died, according to the state.
Stores are open now, mask orders and quarantine protocols are lifted and vaccination efforts have reached more than half of county residents and 32 percent of the state.
In all, it’s good news for the city, with sales tax rebates up 32.45 percent from $411,144 to $544,576 in May. For the calendar year, sales tax rebates are up 28.73 percent from almost $1.8 million to almost $2.3 million. The city collects 1.5 percent of sales taxes paid within its boundaries, including those made online.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year that ended with a city sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate skyrocketed 46.86 percent from $276,308 to $405,806 in May. For the calendar year, slightly more than $1.6 million has been collected, a 32.16 percent jump from 2020.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s $267,039 return was 31.82 percent higher than this month last year. The city’s returns are up 19.40 percent so far in 2021 with about $1.1 million collected.
Wharton ended 2020 with sales tax rebates down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
East Bernard’s $45,884 check was down 5.02 percent from its 2020 rebate. So far this calendar year, the city has received $198,380 from the comptroller’s office, down 8.08 percent from the first quarter of 2020.
By the end of last year, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
