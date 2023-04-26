Saucy law enforcers are looking for company Thursday as they stir competition and a bit of the red in Crescent.
The annual Wharton County 100 Club Spaghetti Cook-off traditionally offers a whole lot of good food for a $10 ticket, a chance to help support law enforcement and enjoy the spectacle of multiple peace officers hitting the sauce – spaghetti sauce, that is.
“The showmanship is crazy, the amount of stuff they will do to put forth their product – it’s a lot of fun,” 100 Club spokesman Andy Kirkland said.
Each of the eight participating teams have their own secret recipe (generally closely guarded and definitely not related to any glass jars), a decorated theme and a prepared bit of friendly trash talk for the other teams.
El Campo PD’s Sauce Masters are defending their title this year. “They were the first to turn their (entry) money in. They are ready to defend,” Kirkland said, but added thanks to the skill of Scott Blackburn, “The game wardens are going to be contenders.”
All team members are law enforcers from detectives and patrol officers to dispatchers. Expected teams include the sheriff’s office, WCSO jail, El Campo PD, Wharton PD, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks/Game Wardens, district attorney’s office and a constables’ team.
Visitors are allowed to sample each team’s saucy creations casting votes one dollar at a time, but the serious judging is done by mainly real judges like 329th District Judge Randy Clapp and County Judge Phillip Spenrath.
The real winners, however, are the patrol officers and others in need of bullet-proof vests, radios, drones and other equipment supplied by the 100 Club of Wharton County. The club offers scholarships as well.
The Crescent Hall doors on the Wharton County Youth Fairgrounds open at 4 p.m. with the meal starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Tickets, available at the door, are $10 per plate, dine in or to go (but you don’t get to choose which sauce you get in the to-go line). Tickets also are available from any team or 100 Club member or by calling Susie Priesmeyer at 979-332-1915 or Kirkland at 979-253-3876.
The event includes silent and live cake auctions.
