City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Ray Lopez, 18, of 1302 Rebe Sue was arrested at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana under 2 ounces after officers stopped him in the 100 block of West Strand. A .22 caliber pistol and multiple bags of marijuana were seized. Processed, he was sent to the Wharton County Jail.
A teenager was arrested in the 100 block of West Six around 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 for possession of marijuana.
Lafate Steele Jr., 67, of 815 Marionette was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, April 26 on warrants for driving while intoxicated, hitting a highway fixture or landscape and then fleeing and giving a false report to law enforcers. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Property
Perry Sam Cooper, 59, of 505 Spanish Camp Road in Wharton was arrested at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, April 25 for theft with two or more previous convictions by officers summoned to H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, to investigate the report of a shoplifter. He stands accused of stealing toilet paper, paper towels, shrimp, trash bags and other items. Processed, Cooper was sent to the county jail, once there, Cooper’s address was listed as 3295 FM 3514, Beaumont, he then posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Jared Tremaine Waddy, 34, of 207 Kentucky was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Monday, April 20 for the violation of a bond or protective order after police were summoned to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Waddy was taken to county jail.
Minerva Velasquez, 49, of 1009 E. Jackson was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for family violence causing injury after police were summoned her home. A knife was reportedly involved in attack. Processed, Velasquez was transferred to county jail. Once there, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Leon Lee Markel, 36, of 204 Gallery Court was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday, April 25 for the violation of a bond or protective order following a disturbance in the 1600 block of South Mechanic. Processed, Markel was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a forgery in the 1600 block of Michael on April 17 involving an estimated $800.
Vandals targeted a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Marionette around 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, doing an estimated $150 damage to a door.
Burglars kicked in the door of an Oakcrest Apartments unit, 1415 W. Norris, between midnight and 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 22. The door and a wall were damaged, but no items were reported stolen.
Thieves stole a car jack, tools and other items from the 100 block of W. Alfred around 11 a.m. Friday, April 24. Loss is estimated at $700.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1400 block of North Mechanic, around noon Sunday, April 26.
Violence, weapons
Police were summoned to a disturbance in the 1400 block of Dickson on April 21. No injuries were reported.
An red iPhone XR and its headphones were stolen at gunpoint in the 100 block of West Fourth around 2 a.m. Thursday, April 23. Loss is estimated at $700. No injuries were reported. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-3363. Callers to the tip line do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
A rifle was used to threaten a person in the 100 block of Avenue E around 11 p.m. Friday, April 24. No injuries were reported.
An assault is under investigation in the 600 block of Shropshire. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Saturday, April 25.
Police were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of East West around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 26.
Other
Police are investigating a report involving drugs in the 300 block of Lundy on April 21 and another involving drugs and a handgun in the 300 block of West Correll on April 24.
A compliant of inappropriate photos posted on the Internet is under investigation. Filed April 21, additional information about the investigation has not been released.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Leonard Azure, 39, of 5867 Greencraig in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Richard Reyes Jr., 36, of 3601 Topeka in Corpus Christi was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Sindi Yanet Vargas-Lopez, 23, of 521 W. Caney in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 10:13 p.m. Saturday, April 25 for driving while intoxicated. Booked into county jail, she posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Eva Martinez, 43, of 226 CR 231 in Wharton was arrested by WCSO at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, April 23 for family violence causing injury. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Terrell Jermaine Gilmore, 18, of 823 Spanish Camp in Wharton was arrested by Wharton police at 5:25 a.m. Saturday, April 25 for deadly conduct – discharging a firearm in the vicinity of an individual.
