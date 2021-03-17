Would-be data bandits are targeting the El Campo area again, planting a card skimmer at a gas station along the highway.
The device was recovered from Pincher’s Express gas pumps, 23320 U.S. 59, last week prompting El Campo police to issue a renewed warning for the public to be vigilant when attempting to direct pay with a credit or debit card.
If you approach a machine and it appears something has been attached to the scanner, do not use it, call the police, officials say.
Residents can check whether the credit card slide looks firmly attached, if any seals are broken or anything else unusual is in the area of gas pumps or ATM machines as skimmers have been found in those previously as well.
A skimming device typically records card access information as normal transactions are made. In most cases, the device must be recovered for the thief to actually use the data.
“Obviously, it’s more prevalent along the (U.S.) 59 corridor. Most of it is coming out of Houston. It’s more convenient for them,” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of identity theft should contact their card representatives and the police department.
