Nice To See You Again

El Campo police chief Gary Williamson took over for Terry Stanphill two years ago. Stanphill will be returning to his old post now that Williamson is leaving the police department. Stanphill will stay on until a new chief is approved by city council.

City Hopes To Fill Top Cop

Position By Summer

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.