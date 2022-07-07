Wharton taking growth steps

Wharton sees growth in their future, according to the city council action items at their recent June 24 meeting.
The Wharton city council unanimously approved the $1.67 million 2022-2023 budget for the Wharton Economic Development Corporation.
“We have increased our budget by approximately $100,000 based on current sales tax receipts averaged about 20 percent more than we had previously budgeted in the year,” said Josh Owens, the WEDC’s executive director, adding that “we do not anticipate expending all of our cash on hand.”
There are several major projects in the works for the coming fiscal year, Owens said.
Owens also noted that the extension of CR 1301 and various drainage projects will require support from the EDC.
“We know that we’re going to need a lot of infrastructure for that corridor. And we’re always in need of drainage infrastructure in this community,” he said.
Corporation dissolved
As further evidence of impending growth in the city, Gwyneth Teves, the Wharton director of Planning & Development, presented an item to the council calling for the dissolution of the Wharton Housing Finance Corporation.
“This corporation was created in April of 2018 to assist with financing for housing, for affordable housing for the city. And at this time, it is my recommendation that we dissolve this corporation,” she said.
“The city has been working with multiple projects as well as multiple developers here in the city. And we have multiple housing projects coming into the city as well as multiple affordable housing projects coming in without the need for the Housing Finance Corporation.
“And it is at this time just another corporation for the city to maintain as well as keep up with.”
The council voted unanimously to dissolve the corporation.
Disaster grant
In other action at the June 24 meeting, the council voted unanimously to apply for a FEMA disaster grant on behalf of the Wharton ISD.
“As a sub-recipient to the hazard mitigation grant program, the Wharton ISD has requested that the city apply on their behalf for the retrofits of flood infrastructure as well as generators for their structures,” Teves said.
“They are ineligible to apply as a main recipient … Also, the memorandum of understanding is also our agreement … that they would be responsible for all matching funds, as well as any funds that were outside of the grant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.