Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
July Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• George Eric Allen, 53, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on May 29. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Billy Wayne Amaro, 49, of 2511 N. Richmond, No. 3, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 1. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
Amaro has prior felony convictions for home burglary on May 17, 2002 and family violence with a previous conviction on June 12, 2018 in Wharton County.
• Juan Daniel Gomez Barrera, 23, of 4707 Cypress Colony Lane in Katy for smuggling of persons and possession of a controlled substance on May 6. He allegedly transported four illegal immigrants and more than a gram of cocaine.
• Hayley Anisee Bryant, 23, 1413 Thrift, No. 3, in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 5. She allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Jerome Joseph Calais, 48, of 1720 FM 1460, Apt. 1108, in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on May 13. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Calais has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 22, 2007 and Aug. 11, 2008, in Harris County as well as driving while intoxicated third or more offense on March 9 in Fort Bend County.
• Kevin Randall Childers, 26, of 12274 Ike White Road in Conroe for possession of a controlled substance on May 3. He allegedly had more than a gram of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
• Debbie Lynn Coplen, 49, of 213 N. Liberty for possession of a prohibited weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence) on May 20. She allegedly had a sawed-off shotgun and used it to threaten a man.
• Floyd Michael Darling, 40, of 2510 Hwy. 159, No. 7, in La Grange for possession of a controlled substance on April 25. He allegedly had more than a gram of methamphetamine.
• Andrew Magdaleno Delagua, 35, of 115 Roosevelt in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on May 28. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC wax.
• Steven Escamilla Jr., 25, of 2608 Point West in El Campo for evading arrest with a previous conviction on May 27.
Escamilla has a prior conviction for fleeing on Jan. 14, 2015 in Wharton County.
• Mark Anthony Garcia, 30, of 504 East In El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 13.
• Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 19, of 512 Main in El Campo for deadly conduct on Dec. 15, 2020. He allegedly fired a shot at three people.
• Lashanda Renee Gilis, 41, of 1615 Camillia in Wharton for credit or debit card abuse on March 28, 2019. She allegedly used another per
son’s bank card without consent.
• Ashlyn Marie Gomez, 22, of 2020 Baywood in Bay City for two counts of family violence on April 10. She allegedly grabbed and tried to strangle a woman.
• Henry David Gusman III, 34, of 623 E. Emily in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on April 19. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and tried to hide it from police during a traffic stop.
Gusman has prior felony convictions for tampering on April 27, 2015 in Wharton County and possession of a controlled substance on May 13, 2015 in Harris County.
• Alsonso Gutierrez-Perez, 35, of 4098 E. Business 59 in Wharton for forgery on Feb. 6. He allegedly forged a $1,184.50 check.
