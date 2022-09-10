Members of the Wharton County Commissioners Court are set to give themselves an $8,000 (10.5 percent) raise when they vote on the county’s $27.8 million budget for 2023 on Monday.
According to a public notice published Aug. 20, County Judge Phillip Spenrath and the four precinct commissioners – Richard Zahn, Bud Graves, Steven Goetsch and Doug Mathews – are set to give themselves an $8,000 (10.46 percent) raise, the highest since Spenrath took office in 2011, and probably a lot longer. Their base salaries would increase from $76,413 to $84,413.
The other 14 elected officials would only get a $5,500 raise (the percentage varies with each position). That includes the $3,000 given to all employees and a $2,500 base adjustment for elected officials and department heads because the new employees’ salaries were getting close to those of longtime employees and the department heads.
“The remaining amount … was part of a request by several of the commissioners (during the open court discussion) to have their salaries increased by $5,000 above the new increases for department heads. This was discussed at some length,” Spenrath said in an email to the Leader-News.
The raises are part of an effort to appropriately adjust salary ranges that have gotten out of whack over the years, Spenrath said In his email.
“The auditor’s salary is set by the district judges and the court agreed to raise the sheriff’s salary above theirs. The commissioners shared concerns about some of the other salary levels. The commissioners believe they are entrusted to serve as the CEOs of Wharton County similar to school superintendents, city managers, hospital administrators, etc.
“They pointed out that several of our appointed department heads were currently making at or nearly the same salary as they are ... yet those individuals are not shouldering the same responsibilities, making the same budgetary and policy decisions, attending the same county meetings, and meeting with local residents outside of regular work on a daily basis.
“When you include longevity pay, there are one or two elected officials who currently earn more than some of the commissioners. Thus, a couple of the commissioners requested their base salary be increased by $5,000 above the other elected officials. We did discuss this in open court when reviewing proposed department head pay adjustments.”
The “couple of commissioners” were not identified by Spenrath who likened the pay issue to school district personnel making more than the superintendent.
“Our own sheriff had this same concern last year. Several of his captains were making at or above his salary. This is why the court agreed to increase the sheriff’s salary by $10,000 in 2022. One of the possible reasons for this disparity is that elected officials did not take pay raises a few years back when everyone else in the county did. Consequently, we pushed the salaries of a few department heads right up to the commissioners pay,” Spenrath said.
During a budget hearing last month, Spenrath said the $3,000 raise means a higher percentage increase for lower wage earners and a smaller increase for those with higher salaries. He said those on the lowest salary tier will get a 9.8 percent raise and those on the top end, including elected officials, will get a 3.9 percent raise. If everything passes as proposed, the elected officials – among the county’s top wage earners – will get bigger raises than most all the other employees.
Spenrath explained in court that the county is in a continual process of adjusting base salaries for each department as the budget allows.
“We are also budgeting to increase the base salaries of our Justice of Peace’s four administrative assistants,” he said in his email. “So approximately 32 employees will receive this added $2,500 base adjustment in 2023. Sadly, we rarely have enough extra funding to adjust more than one or two categories of workers or departments year in and year out. Thankfully, we have been able to fund a few county wide Cost of Living Adjustments without raising taxes.”
At the Aug. 8 budget hearing, Spenrath said the pay increase for employees doesn’t keep up with inflation but it was the best the county can do without raising taxes, something he said he will not do.
“The consumer price index for this year is showing the cost of everything’s going up 7.5 percent and it’s probably going to be even more,” he said during the hearing.
The proposed pay increases does not include increases elected officials and department heads receive for longevity and travel allowance. Spenrath’s travel allowance will increase $4,889 from the $7,668 he gets now to $12,557 proposed for next year. The four commissioners will get a $2,093 travel allowance increase. Spenrath and three of the four commissioners, excluding Graves, will get a $60 bump in longevity pay.
The raise proposed for Sheriff Shannon Srubar would increase his salary by 6.3 percent. Salaries for county attorney, tax assessor-collector, county clerk, district clerk and county treasurer would go up 7.3 percent.
The four justices of the peace would get a 10.5 percent raise and the four constables would see raises ranging from 9.6 to 10.8 percent None of those raises include longevity pay or travel allowances, which are all going up.
Under Spenrath’s tenure, he and the commissioners have ranged from not receiving a raise in 2012, and a 10-cent raise in 2017, to a 5 percent raise in 2013 and 5.5 percent in 2018. Most raises have been around 3 percent.
At the last session of commissioners court, Spenrath outlined a proposal to give sheriff’s deputies $2,500 raises above the $3,000. He explained that deputies, sergeants and corporals would get raises ranging from 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent, bringing them closer to salaries offered by neighboring law enforcement agencies.
The public hearing for the budget and tax rate will be held Monday, Sept. 12, at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners courtroom in the county annex building during the regular meeting.
The proposed tax rate of $.39056 per $100 of property valuation will fund the proposed $27.8 million budget for 2023. The current tax rate is $.42479. The proposed budget is available online at www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Budgets.
