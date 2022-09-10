Pay increases for county commissioners part of budget vote

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath, center, and commissioners (l-r) Doug Mathews, Steven Goetsch, Bud Graves, and Richard Zahn are pictured during a session of commissioners court earlier this year. They are set to give themselves a 10.5 percent raise during a vote on the 2023 budget on Monday.

Members of the Wharton County Commissioners Court are set to give themselves an $8,000 (10.5 percent) raise when they vote on the county’s $27.8 million budget for 2023 on Monday.

According to a public notice published Aug. 20, County Judge Phillip Spenrath and the four precinct commissioners – Richard Zahn, Bud Graves, Steven Goetsch and Doug Mathews – are set to give themselves an $8,000 (10.46 percent) raise, the highest since Spenrath took office in 2011, and probably a lot longer. Their base salaries would increase from $76,413 to $84,413.

