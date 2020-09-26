Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Tobias Lee Mathews, 19, of 509 Hwy. 60 in Hungerford for burglary of a habitation and theft of a firearm. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the April 24, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Mathews to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $450 fine and $300 restitution as well as write a letter of apology to his victim.
• Mikell Ray Robert Moore, 26, of 406 Mayfield in El Campo for deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on one year probation for the July 2, 2018 crime.
The judge also ordered Moore to perform 80 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Alvin Donnel Sanders, 63, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the April 9 crime on the grounds he serve 158 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Sanders to perform 40 hours community service and successfully complete a batterer’s intervention and prevention program.
Sanders received credit for the full jail time already served.
• James Michael Taylor, 26, of 545 Forrest Lawn in Wharton for burglary of a habitation. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Dec. 27, 2017 crime on the grounds he serve 30 days in county jail starting Sept. 21.
The judge also ordered Taylor to perform 50 hours community service, to pay an $800 fine and $3,400 restitution. Taylor must also take an anti-theft class.
Revocation
Chad Alan Watson, 48, of 803 Depot in El Campo for two counts of theft with two or more previous convictions. His probation for the Oct. 2 and Jan. 29, 2018 crimes was revoked and he was sentenced to two years in prison.
Watson was given credit for 220 days already served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.