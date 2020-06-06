El Campo ISD is one step closer to selecting a new chief after the school board reviewed applications for the position Tuesday and prepares for upcoming closed session interviews.
The board met in closed session to assess 21 candidates that applied for the ECISD superintendent position on June 2. The pool of candidates was then narrowed and the board plans to meet with those individuals this upcoming week.
“We’re beginning to focus on candidates that we feel might be a good fit for us,” Board President James Russell told the Leader-News.
District officials posted the position on May 12, closing it May 29. Requirements listed on the position included a superintendent certificate and residency, while a doctorate and campus administration experience were preferred.
“Most of those superintendents are going to come from a pretty varied background,” Russell said. “Most of them began in the education world and in the classroom in some regard and then advanced into other positions.”
Superintendent experience is the primary qualification the board sought in applicants, Russell said. Other aspects of their background, such as classroom experience and location or size of their previous employing district hold less weight in the board’s evaluation.
“There’s a wide range of experience,” Russell said. “Each candidate (is) coming with their own set of experiences that they feel are important. What the board is trying to do is match those experiences with the right personality and feel for El Campo and get the next superintendent.”
Outgoing superintendent Kelly Waters resigned May 4 and will serve in the position until June 30, when her contract is set to expire. The board’s hiring time-line should have the position filled a few days after Waters leaves the district, Russell said.
“I don’t believe there will be a need for an interim (superintendent),” he said.
A finalist for the superintendent position may be selected as early as June 10.
The board plans to meet at 4 p.m. on June 8 and 9 and at 5:30 p.m. on June 10 and 11 at the Seminar Room in El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
