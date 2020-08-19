One by one El Campo and Louise students will file into their classrooms today, many wearing masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as the first day of the 2020-2021 school year begins.
Remote and in-person education begins for El Campo ISD and Louise ISD students today while St. Philip Catholic School began on Aug. 11. ECISD is requiring all students to wear masks or face shields while LISD mandated all students over age 10 wear a face covering. Staff for both districts will conduct daily screenings for COVID-19 symptoms with temperature checks, although ECISD students in sixth through twelfth grade will be expected to self-screen.
Samantha McKinley of El Campo decided to enroll her daughter, Summer, in remote learning for her first year of school. Summer begins Kindergarten at home today with lessons from Myatt Elementary.
Summer’s family assessed the pros and cons about virtual versus in-person education before selecting an option. McKinley’s husband works in construction and she is a stay-at-home mom, so she plans to help Summer with school when needed.
“She wanted to go really badly, but with her being high-risk, it was best for us to choose virtual (education),” McKinley said.
El Campoan Priscilla Miles elected to send her kids for in-person instruction. Two of her children will be attending El Campo Middle School and two attending El Campo High School today.
Deciding between in-person school and remote learning was a big decision for her and her family, Miles said.
“My kids like being in school,” she said. “We’ve been praying about it, and they want to live as normal of lives as they can.”
Both McKinley and Miles had faith in their choices, but acknowledged neither option is perfect.
At in-person school, students will be required to wear masks, social distance and frequently wash their hands. Miles said a concern for the year will be trusting students to follow health practices.
“It’s kind of scary to put a whole bunch of responsibility on kids to make sure they do this and that,” Miles said. “When they’re around me, I can make sure they do all of those things.”
For McKinley, her chief worry is how well Summer will learn through online resources.
“We worry that it won’t be the same, and that she won’t absorb as much as she would being in class, but you do what you’ve got to do,” McKinley said.
Miles’ children have participated in sports in years past and plan to again this year. Playing the activities they love will hopefully be beneficial to her children’s wellbeing, Miles said.
“I’ve been trying to pay more attention to (my kids’) mentality and how they’re feeling emotionally,” she said. “So what I’m most excited about is them being able to get back out there.”
McKinley organized a little desk area at home where Summer will complete her remote coursework. This way, she will have a location in the house dedicated to school that’s separated from her home life, McKinley said.
“We’re excited about seeing how things will go and to just see her getting started and meeting all the teachers and her classmates,” she added.
