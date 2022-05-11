El Campo’s firefighting volunteers will be getting a $1.725 million aerial ladder truck, municipal voters said Saturday by an almost 2-1 margin.
The truck will take more than a year to deliver with its final specifications still being decided. Rising costs could require some changes in the ultimate make up of the fire suppression unit.
“I want to thank the voters. It was ultimately up to them to make the decision. I appreciate them voting either way (for or against),” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
The department’s current aerial ladder truck is about 27 years old and, according to George, is nearing the end of its life expectancy.
The new Pierce unit will offer enhanced safety features for volunteers, matching the National Fire Protection Association standards, as well as a 10-foot taller ladder than the 90-foot one currently in use.
“Last I heard, it was 12 months (to build the vehicle) after it is submitted, but I’ll know more when we get with the manufacturer,” George said. “Hopefully, we can get where it will be submitted in one month or two months.”
Once the new unit’s design is finalized, it will likely be taken to city council for final approval before the order is placed.
Although the ECVFD helps protect outside the city limits, only City of El Campo voters got a say in the whether the municipally funded bond should proceed.
They said yes to the truck 452 to 233 with supporters outnumbering opponents during each phase of voting: Absentee – 38 for and 21 against; early voting - 314 to 139; and Election Day - 100 to 73.
The showing of support was about the same ratio as when firefighters sought bond dollars for the 1995 Stuphen ladder truck currently in use.
That $900,000 proposition, voted upon Jan. 15, 1994, was approved by a 338 to 125 vote.
