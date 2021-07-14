The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is getting a new telephone system this month, authorized by commissioners court.
The new equipment replaces a phone system deemed so obsolete that the purchase could not wait until the next budget cycle, Sheriff Shannon Srubar told commissioners.
“9-1-1 has never gone down, but the past two to three weeks we had issues,” Srubar said. “When someone called us at 532-1550, the first two lines would come through, but after that, the third line would not roll over.”
Sheriff’s deputies and other personnel were instructed to use the other phone lines other than the “1550” number to ensure the community would be able to contact law enforcement and not get a busy tone.
“It’s not a major issue (yet), but we were using a system that had phones from 2008, so this system was old,” Srubar said. “It was time to upgrade.”
The building had a nine-line telephone system, two of which were functioning. The other seven lines could not roll
over into the two operational lines.
Staff was also having issues with the phone’s battery backup system, Srubar said.
The telephone system cost $18,053.51 with funds coming out of the sheriff’s equipment and maintenance line item. The approximate cost to replace the obsolete system was $20,114.92, however, to save money, Srubar said an IT deputy will install the system.
Delaying the purchase until the beginning of the WCSO’s 2021-22 budget was not possible, Srubar said. The purchase was approved unanimously by the Wharton County Commissioners Court during a June 28 meeting.
