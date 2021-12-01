West Wharton County is one of three proposed locations for a $3 billion clean energy refinery that will create 400-plus high-paying jobs, but it’s going to take incentives to seal the deal.
Tax abatement for the Southern Rock Energy Partners project will be the subject of a called Wharton County commissioners’ session 10 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 2.
Former El Campo City Councilman Steve Ward is Southern Rock’s managing member. Still an El Campo resident, Ward is looking at a location southeast of El Campo, another Texas location and one in Oklahoma.
The hydrocarbon processing complex is designed to reduce “a significant amount of greenhouse gases through the processing,” Ward said. “In comparison to similar-sized complexes, the complex footprint will be minimal and water consumption significantly reduced by 90 percent with the majority, at least 80 percent, recycled and repurposed.”
The project is not a traditional refinery, Ward added, saying its are far cleaner way to produce a finished product..
The goal is to start construction at the selected site by summer 2022.
The City of El Campo voted in November not to annex the still secret proposed site (primarily in the Louise school district) for the next 25 years, with the City Development Corporation of El Campo recommending a $5 million incentive heavy on job creation. That package will still have to be approved by city council.
“What we’re trying to do is keep El Campo in the running for the project,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told the Leader-News. “This project has the potential to really positively impact El Campo and all of Wharton County.”
The single-issue county session is a request for abatement, the specifics of which have not been released. “I’m all for economic development and job creation,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath told the Leader-News Tuesday, adding, “This hasn’t been submitted to the full court, but I’m open to any incentive.”
The project has potential, he said, adding, the fact it is a refinery causes concern, “but they say it’s green. I want to hear from people in El Campo. It’s at our front door. I encourage people to come out ... It’s an exciting project with a lot of potential of jobs and (effect on) the tax base.”
“We’re not asking for infrastructure. We don’t want to be a burden on the taxpayer. Tax abatement is not giving away money, it’s just forgoing collecting,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, you lose nothing.”
Incentives will be necessary to ensure the project locates in Wharton County, likely from most of taxing entities in the area.
“We still have others that we need to get on board,” Ward said. “We’re just trying to make this competitive.
School districts rarely give tax abatements because local deals could skew state funding, although some projects are allowed to make payments in lieu of taxes. Other requests could be made to the junior college and hospital district. No additional requests had been placed on agendas as of press time.
“We’re evaluating all locations – the community and the logistics,” Ward said, adding the project could be a boon for El Campo and Wharton County.
“I’m local. I know what the community needs. This would improve the opportunities in Wharton County,” he said. “I sat on city council. I have children in the school district. I have family here, I have friends here and the impact ... it will help development the community without changing the identity of El Campo.”
The projected average salary of the anticipated 400 workers, according to Southern Rock, is $93,000.
“El Campo has the most to gain (of the three potential sites),” Ward said.
These will be new jobs, Ward said, adding they are not looking to hire current refinery workers, but rather train new ones.
The goal will also be to work with local school districts and the junior college on career training programs.
Before refinery work starts, however, an estimated 1,500 temporary construction jobs will be needed.
“The economic output for the first five (5) years of operations is estimated at $35 billion,” Ward said.
The final site selection is anticipated in early 2022.
