El Campo residents will have a chance to speak for or against a proposed 27-home subdivision across from Friendship Park during a public hearing at the start of Monday’s City Council session.
Builder Rafail Hernandez of H Builders envisions the homes on 8.13 acres with a two cul de sac design entering off Franke Street. Lot sizes will be 7,000 square feet or larger.
“Prairie Park is regularly sized lots 70’ x 100’ and it will be traditional single family residential,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The proposal received the support of the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission on Dec. 15, 2021 and staff recommends the builder be allowed to proceed.
The P&Z vote was 5-0 with P.J. Herrmann absent and Linc Lutrick out due to a potential conflict of interest.
The site is one that, almost 30 years ago, became an area of intense concern to nearby residents when a developer wanted to locate apartments there.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
Picking blight talkers
City council members will each appoint one representative to the Citizen Blight Committee, a status which will last through June.
Council considers all board and committee appointments in June of each year. One-year appointments will be made at that point.
Dealing with disaster – again
El Campo’s been under a disaster declaration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its declaration is about to expire.
Staff is requesting a renewal as a sharp increase in Wharton County residents suffering from the virus is noted. Positive cases went from double digits in mid-December to almost 600 cases earlier this week. COVID patients also account for more than 21 percent of patients in hospital beds throughout the Greater Houston area, designated Trauma Service Area Q by the Department of State Health Services.
The disaster order opens the door for state and federal funding and gives the city the right to take emergency action related to the pandemic.
Rail park talks – again
City leaders will gather in a closed door session to discuss the long-awaited Southwest International Gateway Business Park, the vision of a railroad-supported warehouse development on the far east side of El Campo.
After years of talks, it looked like construction would actually begin on the park in early 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. With the closures it initially brought, however, all efforts appeared to stop.
Since then, Kansas City Southern Railway, the company owning the line running through El Campo toward Victoria and Houston, has been undergoing a sale.
“Staff is continuing to work with the Southwest International Gateway Business Park. We expect an update from the developer at the end of January/beginning of February,” Sladek said.
City council can be briefed on economic development in an executive session or consult with an attorney, both of which are listed as reasons for Monday’s closed door portion.
Should council wish to take action on any aspect, it would need to return to open session first.
