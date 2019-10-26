City Arrests
Property
Rojolis Solis, 67, of 105 E. Third was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 for theft with a previous conviction. He was booked directly into the Wharton County Jail.
Gabrielle Lissette Longoria, 21, of 4716 Greenwood in Rosenberg was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 on a warrants for two counts of forgery. Processed, she was taken to county jail.
Maria Mendoza, 25, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 on a warrant for theft. Processed, she was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A Taurus handgun was stolen out of a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane between Oct. 9 and 16. Loss is estimated at $200.
Two RTVs were stolen from Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59 between Oct. 18 and 21. Loss is estimated at more than $30,000.
Burglars kicked in the rear door of a home in the 200 block of Bruns sometime between 2 and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, stealing an estimated $100 cash from inside.
A Huffy Beach Cruiser bicycle valued at $130 was stolen from the 1000 block of East Calhoun between 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 and 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
More than $750 in cash was reported stolen during the burglary of E.A. Collins & Sons, 801 S. Mechanic, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
A hit-and-run was reported at Myatt Elementary School, 501 W. Webb, around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. A bus sustained an estimated $100 damage.
County Jail Bookings
Violence, weapons
Jacob Levens Burttschell, 20, of 814 Church in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, for disorderly conduct.
Other
Layne Christine Anders, 29, of 107 E. Wayside in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 for three unspecified Class C misdemeanors.
