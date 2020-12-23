City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Garrett Chase Hunter, 26, of 611 W. Monseratte was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as evading arrest with a vehicle. Officers attempted to stop Hunter’s vehicle in the 1400 block of Avenue C, but he fled. Police were able to capture him in the 3800 block of North Mechanic. Methamphetamines and a glass pipe were seized. Hunter was processed and transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Carlos Daniel Alejo, 19, of 304 Lundy was arrested at 12:49 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 for possession of marijuana and warrants for two counts of failure to appear along with single counts of possession of marijuana, no valid driver’s license and failure to give information or render aid. The report of a gun drawn during a disturbance in the 300 block of Lundy sent officers racing to the scene. There, they found Alejo with marijuana. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Bullet fragments were discovered during an investigation into vandalism in the 400 block of Lundy around noon Tuesday, Dec. 15. A Ford sustained $1,500 damage.
Slightly less than $200 in prime tenderloin steaks were stolen from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
A $279 iPhone was damaged in the 300 block of Lundy around 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Sheets, joggers, pajamas and other clothing items were among the items stolen from a person at El Campo Super Wash Coin Laundry, 206 W. Strand, around 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Loss is estimated at slightly less than $200.
Violence, weapons
A fight in the 800 block of McGrew ended with injuries around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
Injuries were also reported during a fight at J’s Catina, 114 S. Washington around 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Dylan Robert York, 17, of 407 Bluebonnet Lane was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 for possession of marijuana, failure to maintain financial responsibility, minor in possession of tobacco and no driver’s license. Processed, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
Kagiraneza Munyambabazi, 22, of 9109 Fondren, Apt. 2105 in Houston was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for failure to identify and a Harris County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Violence, weapons
Mary E. Chaney, 43, of 134 N. Pecan in Glen Flora was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 12:02 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18 for family violence with injuries. Processed, she posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Juan Carlos Tavarez, 29, of 702 W. Fifth was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:40 p.m.
