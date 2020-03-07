Thursday night’s fundraiser in support of a new hospital and a variety of other community organizations was a big success, according to El Campo Rotarians who were still compiling numbers as of presstime.
The $100,000 goal was in reach before the first plate was sold and the first auction item bid upon.
“Sponsorships are over $70K this year. That’s slightly above last year,” said Rotary fundraiser chair Courtney Sladek, the El Campo city manager. “We have a good crowd and 45 great auction items.”
The club sold tumblers, held a bait bucket raffle and other smaller fundraisers in addition to the auction and a $100-per-ticket raffle.
Mike Prasek of Hillje was among the supporters who turned out to eat and bid on auction items. “I’m a part of the community. I’ve been here all my life. I’ve been in business 45 years,” he said. “It’s good we have these things.
“Look around other communities. They don’t get together like this,” he added.
Sponsorship tables filled most of the hall ranging from representatives from El Campo Memorial Hospital to Stonemont, developers of the new rail-supported warehouse park under construction, with construction companies, law firms and more.
Others filtered through, some pausing for just long enough to eat, others settling in with hopes set on a specific auction item.
Some were simply waiting to see who collected the $20,000 raffle prize. The winning ticket drawn belonged to PA Dana Foster.
Rotarians dedicated Thursday’s event to long-time member Billy Rioux, owner of a local hardware store and farm equipment business. (Please see related story).
City Court Judge Michelle Roy was honored as Rotarian of the Year.
Proceeds from the Rotary fundraiser support projects including the El Campo Memorial Hospital Expansion, $7,500 in high school scholarships, EarlyActs/First Knights at Northside Elementary, Interact Clubs Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), Hospice Support, Boys & Girls Club, The Heritage Center, Reading is Fundamental, The Crisis Center – Wharton and Matagorda counties, All The Little Things Country, Project Graduation, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and International Youth Exchange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.